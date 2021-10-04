The first single of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been released on Monday, 4 October. This is the last song late legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam sang for Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth, on Twitter, wrote a heartwarming message as he recalls his 45-year association with SPB. The Tamil superstar said he never thought that SPB was singing for him for the last time. The 70-year-old actor went on to add that the singer will live forever through his voice.

The title track is composed by D Imman and Viveka has penned the lyrics.

A Mass Number

It is a mass track singing the praise of the hero sung in the typical old style. The song is high on energy which makes fans fall in love with the number in the first hearing itself. The lines blend with the tune perfectly.

Overall, this number has managed to garner a positive vibe around the film.

In just a matter of an hour, the song has crossed over a million views.

The audience has taken Twitter to hail the number. Check out netizens reactions:

raj: Absolutely madly and crazily in love with this song pure vintage #Thalaivar song #Rajinikanth

@immancomposer #RepeatMode #Annaatthe #AnnaattheFirstSingle @AntonyLRuben

Subha: Superstar's introduction song from #Annaatthe

Sung by Great Legend SPB sir. Noone realized that his last opening song for Rajini sir. #spb sir... @rajinikanth

Dr.Ravi: Why so soon sir

There can never be one like u

As much As I'm enjoying the song

I'm missing you sir

You could have stayed back atleast for us

Disappointed but relieved faceDisappointed but relieved faceDisappointed but relieved faceDisappointed but relieved face

#AnnaattheFirstSingle

#Annaatthe

#SPB

#SPBalasubrahmanyam

#Thalaivar

Karthik Subbaraj: The Evergreen 'Thalaivar & SPB sir combo' #AnnaattheFirstSingle is so Nostalgic & Awesome Clapping hands sign

SPB sir is Immortal Folded hands

https://youtu.be/FK6dUrfYx84

Thalaivar looks So young and So So Stylish & That few seconds dance & walk is FireFireFireFire

@sunpictures @directorsiva sir & team Ok handOk handThumbs upThumbs up

Raghava Lawrence: Super song! Vera level energy FireFire

@rajinikanth @directorsiva @sunpictures

#AnnaattheFirstSingle

Mervin Solomon: #AnnaattheFirstSingle proves yet again that Thailavar intro song and #SPBalasubrahmanyam - is a athiradi combo Fire

@immancomposer fireaana track

#Annaatthe #AnnaattheAnnaatthe