Tennis star Anna Kournikova and singer Enrique Iglesias have finally revealed the name of their newborn baby girl. Although the couple had welcomed their daughter 5 weeks ago, they had been quiet on the child's name. Iglesias revealed the baby girl's name is Mary or Masha in Russian, in an interview with People magazine.

The Russian tennis star and the Hero singer had earlier shared pictures of Mary from the delivery room on their official Instagram account. The couple also has two other children, Lucy and Nicholas, two-year-old twins.

Kournikova is currently basking in the glory of motherhood, while Iglesias recently announced a joint tour with singer Ricky Martin. He also shared details on his experience with fatherhood so far. The Spanish-Filipino singer revealed, "I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world,"

He also said that he was "actually" good at diapers and "pretty hands-on" too.

'I wouldn't mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis.'

When asked about how he sees his children's future, the singer said that he would like his kids to take after their mother. Iglesias shared that, "I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports. Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis."

"I don't want to become one of these obsessive fathers, but I told Anna, I said, 'You can be the best coach in the world. I think I can beat her, but that's what I say all the time. But she lets me win." Iglesias also revealed that he and Kournikova play tennis all the time.

The two had first met in 2001. They parted ways in 2013 but got back together later. They are now proud parents to three children.