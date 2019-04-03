Anna Faris has admitted that there is no bad blood between her and former husband, Chris Pratt. The two shocked their fans around the world after revealing they had split in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

However, they have remained close for the sake of their son, Jack.

During a recent appearance on the Divorce Sucks podcast, Anna opened up about her current relationship with the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor. She said: "We are so good and respectful towards each other. And I think that there is so much kindness and love."

"It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with. I had two 10-year relationships back to back so how do you emotionally leave that person behind?" she added.

Meanwhile, Chris announced in January that he got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star had informed Anna before proposing to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's daughter.

"He was so sweet as he always is. He called me and was like, 'I am going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you like a heads up.' I was like that is awesome," Anna recalled. "I told him I was an ordained minister."

Though Anna has found love again in cinematographer Michael Barrett, The House Bunny star is in no rush to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend of more than a year. She shared: "I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship but I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, with our legal system getting involved kind of on a feminist level."

"I am not crazy about weddings unless I can be the super obnoxious person," Anna shared.