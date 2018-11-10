It appears Anna Duggar and husband Josh are all set to welcome their sixth baby. The eldest daughter-in-law of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar has sparked baby rumours during her recent appearance at the wedding of John-David with Abbie Burnett.

The mother of five children appeared head-over-heels in love with husband Josh as they congratulated the newlywed. "Congratulations Abbie. We're excited to have you now as Abby Duggar, and we're looking forward to making fun memories with you as you join the family living in Arkansas," Anna said in the video message.

During the video message, her 30-year-old husband boasted about their year-long 'fun' relationship and added, "It's been 10 years since our wedding and we had a lot of fun as a family today. We love watching our kids grow up and we're looking forward to having John and Abbie right beside us."

Anna's fans, however, couldn't miss her big belly and speculated that she is expecting another baby. "Is Anna pregnant? I didn't watch the video but she looks like she has a little bump," one fan wrote. "Who else saw that VERY prominent baby bump they tried to put out of view in Josh and Anna's video," added another.

The Duggar family, however, has not publicly announced Anna's pregnancy news. Ever since Josh's cheating scandal made news, the couple is keeping an extremely low profile and are rarely seen in public. While Josh has been fired from TLC, his wife of 10-years often makes a blink and miss appearance in the spinoff show Counting On.

In 2015, Josh was accused of molesting five young girls as a teenager including two of his sisters Jessa and Anna. Fans of the TLC's hit show "10 Kids and Counting" were shocked by the revelation of the dark secrets from the Duggar household.

But that was just the beginning, as in the coming months, it was revealed that the eldest Duggar son was cheating on his pregnant wife through dating apps Ashley Madison and OK Cupid. He later confessed about his pornographic addiction and issued a public apology.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet. This became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family," the father of 5 children said in his statement.

Soon after the scandal, fans assumed Anna would leave him for good. But she decided to stay back with the Duggars and mend her relationship with her cheating husband.