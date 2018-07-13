After Tamil Nadu's Amma canteens, it is now time for Andhra's Anna canteens. The drive has become an instant success just days after its launch by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Taking the cue from TN's Amma canteens in reference to late chief minister Jayalalithaa, the Andhra Pradesh government has started Anna Canteens in major towns of the state. 'Anna' which translates to the elder brother, is in reference to late NT Rama Rao, the founder of ruling Telugu Desam Party.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had inaugurated 60 canteens on July 11 with more than 40 canteens operating from July 12. Cashier of one of the Anna Canteens, Govardhana Giridhara Rap said, "public response is good. A huge floating in the business has been seen."