Karan Johar has stepped in this Weekend Ka Vaar in place of Salman Khan. The ace filmmaker is seen schooling the contestants over their behaviour, He reprimanded Ankita, and Mannara and also schooled Abhishek for overreacting. However, this week an unexpected twist will shock the housemates.

In the new promo, Sunny Arya will be evicted from the house after a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar.

As per the show's new promo, Isha Malviya is seen sleeping during the day. Vicky Jain then tells her to wake up, but his tone doesn't sit well with Abhishek. Sunny then joins in to defend Vicky and gets into an ugly spat with Abhishek, even holding his collar.

Abhishek Kumar cautioned Arun about his tone. This did not go well with him and Tehelka and they both were witnessed engaged in physical violence with Abhishek.

Sunny said, "Agli baar mat aaiyo inki matter mein, dhyaan rakhna (do not come in between their matter next time)." He later said, "Rapta maroonga show ke andar tere (I will hit you here in the show)."

Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, and others intervened, separating them and warning Tehelka not to touch the Abhishek.

After which, Arun violently threw a pillow at Abhishek.

And now, Karan Johar has announced that Sunny will have to leave the house.

In the promo, Karan Johar announces Tehelka aka Sunny Arya in Weekend ka Vaar to leave the Bigg Boss 17 house due to physical violence with Abhishek. Despite several warnings from Bigg Boss, Tehelka continues his aggressive behaviour and finally, the makers decide to take him out of the house."

Seeing this Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain broke down. Munawar was also in tears.