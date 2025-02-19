Popular actor Ankita Lokhande is currently busy shooting for Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. The cooking show is one of the most loved on television, captivating audiences with its fresh format and stellar cast. Apart from Ankita and Vicky, the show pairs up popular TV celebrities in a unique cooking setup, leading to hilarious situational comedy.

On Tuesday, the contestants were seen shopping for an upcoming episode, which appears to be a Holi special.

Ankita Lokahnde fat-shamed for draping saree inappropriately

Several videos and pictures of the Laughter Chefs contestants surfaced online, with paparazzi capturing candid moments. Among them, a clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani showed Ankita Lokhande wearing a beautiful white saree paired with a bralette-style blouse and an apron. She was accompanied by Vicky Jain. However, the way Ankita draped her saree, combined with certain camera angles that highlighted her arms and back, sparked controversy among social media users.

Many fans criticized the paparazzi for capturing unflattering angles, while others defended Ankita and Vicky, stating that they had no objections. Unfortunately, the post also attracted body-shaming comments.

Let's take a look at how social media users reacted

One user wrote, "She is looking bulky."

Another commented, "If you're gaining weight, you should dress according to your body shape."

A third user remarked, "Her way of draping the saree is vulgar."

Meanwhile, the latest promo of Laughter Chefs: Unlimited EntertainmentSeason 2 showcases a fun banter between Krushna Abhishek and Ankita Lokhande.

The clip opens with Ankita pressing a horn and gleefully saying, "Bajte Raho." When Krushna Abhishek joins her in the passenger seat, she excitedly exclaims, "Jeth ji, mere jeth ji aaye hain" (My brother-in-law is here).

Krushna, mimicking Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue from Gadar, jokingly says, "Madam ji, gaadi Pakistan le chaliye" (Madam, take the vehicle to Pakistan).

Playing along, Ankita pretends to drive and responds, "Le chalti hoon" (I'll take it).

The fun escalates when Vicky Jain and Kashmera Shah are seen standing in front of the truck. Krushna humorously suggests to Ankita, "Yahi mauka hai, chada de truck" (This is the right time, run them over with the truck).

Apart from them, the new season also features celebs like Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Elvish Yadav, and Abdu Rozik.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.