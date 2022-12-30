Ankit Jha simply shows that every dream can be accomplished with effort and passion.

Social media influencer, travel photographer, and entrepreneur demonstrates the potential of producing digital content.

The 24-year-old holds the viewpoint that "Your internet portfolio is your resume." With the appropriate knowledge and commitment, you can certainly achieve what he did.

Rajasthan-based Travel photographer started out by documenting his stories on Instagram and has managed to figure out the work-and-play balance to follow his passion. He runs a production house and marketing venture, takes up freelance gigs, and plans travels that have taken him on road trips in the mountains of India and on trips to Dubai, making videos about them all the way.

Speaking about his journey, he says, "It all started in 2014 when I completed my 12th board exams." A boy who was passionate about filmmaking slowly started learning about photography, which, in its true essence, is all about preserving whatever is too good to be witnessed just once. Travel photography is about capturing the calm and joy of traveling. With each trip across India and beyond, he developed a passion for photography and eventually began planning his life to just live his passion.

He started posting his first-hand stories on social media with personalized storytelling skills, which eventually got him the online media platform on Instagram and Facebook. His love for traveling converted into a career over time, and he said, "I was content with the living that this profession got me." I did not want to commercialize my love of travel entirely to earn a living. At the same time, I couldn't afford to halt my growth, so my businesses are a by-product of my urge to keep growing both professionally and financially in life.

He says his success can be attributed to a variety of factors. First and foremost, he is passionate about what he does. Additionally, he has always been willing to take risks. For example, when starting his ventures, he quit his stable job and took out a loan to finance them. This risky move paid off, and today both his businesses are thriving.

He has always maintained a strong work ethic. He regularly puts in long hours to perfect his videos and ensure that they are of high quality. This dedication has led to his becoming one of the most popular video creators. He is always exploring new ways to tell stories and capture moments in order to provide their clients with the best possible product, share his passions, and help inspire others to do the same.

He inspires those who enjoy traveling to follow their passions without having to make the strange decision to "leave my job to chase my dreams." He aims to change the general trend of travel on social media and make everyone believe they can travel. He goes by the saying, "Whenever a person has a will, they can find a way," and tells all his people the same.

After five years of regular content creation, he was featured in the NatGeo photographer narrative, Rajasthan Travel, and other magazines, and he often won the title of "Best Travel Photographer."

