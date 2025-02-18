Ankit Anil Sharma, known for his roles in Gulaab Gang, Waah Zindagi, Mimamsa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is wowing audience with his portrayal of Santaji Gorpade in Vicky Kaushal - Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhaava'. Ankit, who has also worked in Turtle (a National Award-winning film) is elated to have collaborated with Laxman Utekar for a historical drama of such a big scale.

As the film has received thumbs up from critics and fans, International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about how the role came to him, working with Rashmika Mandanna, physical prep for the role, memorable incident with Vicky Kaushal and more.

The role that found you or the role you chased? How did Chhava happen for you? Any audition drama?

I'd say role in Chhava is the role I chased but also one that felt destined for me. When I got the audition call, I immediately said yes because of my deep connection to Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy—I've performed in plays based on him, and his story has always inspired me. In fact, I was so excited that I asked if I could audition in costume! The casting team laughed but agreed, and it turned out to be the perfect decision. It was a surreal experience, almost as if everything I had done before prepared me for this role.

Santaji Ghorpade – the forgotten warrior? Did you know his story before signing the film, and what about him fascinated you the most?

Yes, I was familiar with Santaji Ghorpade's valor. He's one of the most iconic Maratha warriors but is often overlooked in mainstream narratives. What fascinated me the most was his unwavering loyalty to Sambhaji Maharaj. He fought not for personal gain but for his king and the Maratha cause. His bravery was so legendary that even Aurangzeb feared his name. His story deserves to be celebrated, and I feel honored to bring it to life.

What was the toughest part of prepping for this role—mentally or physically?

Both had their challenges, but the physical transformation was especially intense. I left the gym entirely to focus on traditional training methods like dands, uthak baithak, and other ancient exercises to make the physique authentic to that era. Learning horse riding and Maharashtrian-style sword fighting for three months was tough but rewarding. Mentally, stepping into the shoes of a warrior like Santaji, who was so devoted and fearless, required me to dig deep and understand his mindset and motivations.

What's the secret behind your Chhava physique? Any crazy diet or workout hacks?

The secret was going old-school—completely ditching modern gym equipment and adopting traditional Indian training. Alongside that, my diet was very clean and focused on energy and stamina. I avoided anything processed and stuck to natural, wholesome vegetarian meals. Also, the sword fighting and action choreography itself became a great workout!

Vicky Kaushal – co-star, mentor, or competitor? One moment with him on set that fans can't miss! Vicky bhai is more like a mentor and a team player. He's so grounded and supportive. There was this one intense scene we shot together where he came up to me after the take and said, "Bro, you nailed it." That moment will always stay with me. It wasn't just about acting—it was about supporting and elevating each other's performances.

Rashmika Mandanna – the national crush! How was your experience working with her? Any fun BTS moments?

Working with Rashmika was amazing—she's so vibrant and positive. She brings so much energy to the set, and her camaraderie with everyone made the atmosphere light.

The dance controversy: Do you think the backlash is justified, or is it unnecessary noise?

I believe every artistic interpretation has its own space. Our goal was to stay true to the character and the story. It's natural for people to have opinions, especially with a historical subject, but I'd urge everyone to watch the film first. Once you see the context and emotion behind every scene, you'll understand why certain choices were made.

With so many period dramas struggling at the box office, what makes Chhava different?