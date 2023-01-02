This New Year is special for Bollywood celebrities professionally and personally. Some have taken their relationship to the next level, by sealing the deal, other celebs namely KL Rahul -Athiya Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani are reportedly set to tie the knot this year. And now it seems that the wedding bells are surely going to ring for one more couple.

Sana Saeed gets engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner

Remember choti Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? The actress got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle sharing a glimpse of her dream proposal. In the video, the couple is seen madly in love as Csaba goes down on one knee to propose to Sana, needless to say, she says yes and they hug and share a loving kiss. The duo gave us major couple goals as the twinned black outfits.

The video also features Sana showing off her engagement ring and some adorable pictures of the couple.

Sharing the post, Sana Saeed, in the caption, dropped heart and ring emoticons.

Friends from the industry and fans react!

As soon as Sana dropped the Instagram reel, the actress's friends from the industry congratulated the duo as they embark on a new journey.

Parzaan Dastur commented, "Congrats Sana!" Tanuj Virwani commented, "Wowwwww congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon.

Mukti Mohan wrote, "Whooaa. Stay blessed you two!! Congratulations."

While fans couldn't stop gushing as little Anjali found her Rahul in real life.

"This Anjali already found her Rahul... Congratulations..!," mentioned a user.

Sana Saeed and Csaba Wagner dating each other for quite some time. The actress often updates her fans by sharing pictures on her social media with Csaba. On her beau's birthday, Sana shared an adorable selfie and captioned it as "Happy Birthdayyyy to the Best Man in My World. I Loveeee You Berry Much."

Professional front

Apart from making her debut as a child artist in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where she essayed the role of SRK's daughter Anjali. She has also starred in Badal and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. In 2012, Sana made her acting debut as an adult in Student of The Year, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.