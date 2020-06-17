Multilingual actress Anita Hassanandani has lost her dearest person in life. Her father-in-law, who treated her like his own daughter, has passed away recently.

The actress has shared her pain on her Instagram account. Anita has claimed that she lost her father at the age of 16 and her father-in-law had filled that void following her marriage to Rohit Reddy.

In her letter, she has thanked him for showing her love. Check out her text below:

No love like a father's.

I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void.

Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life.

Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as giving,half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I've married the right man.

Thank you for everything.

You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever.

I'm sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks.

Love you.

R.I.P

Anita Hassanandani started her journey in film industry Idhar Udhar Season 2. She turned heroine with Tamil film Varushamellam Vasantham. Vikram's Samurai gave her much-needed break. Thereafter, she went on to act in over 30 movies.

Anita Hassanandani came to light with Kkavyanjali and Shagun Arora in Star Plus's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha Khanna in Colors TV's Naagin. She also worked in reality shows and also in a web series.