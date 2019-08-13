To work for renowned celebrities at the age of 19 is a dream for a number of people, but Anish is living the dream.

Yes! Anish Gupta a 19-year-old young entrepreneur who lives in Haryana is setting a milestone for countless people. He is basically in the niche of digital marketing where he is doing a remarkable vocation. He is touching the height of success today but it wasn't easy at all. His hard work and patience are paying him good because he begins with his journey at a very young age. Expecting a 16-year-old kid to be a part of schooling and relishing with friends but Anish was an exception to this case he realizes his passion at the age of 16 and started hustling hard. Initially, he started working as a promoter. He used to promote many local accounts on social media but eventually he gained experience in his work and now owning a company named "FAMO MEDIA", he is doing a stupendous job. Famo Media is a digital marketing company that deals with promotional activities for entrepreneurs and celebrities. From handling accounts on social media to establishing connections with renowned celebrities he is accentuating his skills of digital marketing. He is an active social media user on Instagram having more than 26.8k followers, is all set to be a brand name soon.

Currently, his work is commendable starting from, he is presently working for "MD" the one and only Mannu Davan, renowned singer of Haryana. Anish is brilliantly handling all his work. Not only MD he is also managing the work of renowned Punjabi models Jasmine and Simran dhiman. But this is not the end of his spadework he is soon going to manage all the work of "Sumit Goswami". Well he still has to go a long way because his journey has just begun.

Apart from this he is having an apex foresight to expand his company all over India. He is planning to have offices across country so that he can establish link with more and more celebrities and grab the opportunity to work with them, and marking his future plan he wants to work for Bollywood celebrities as well and it seems pity sure that he'll achieve his goal and will make it happen one day.

Thus, Anish is a perfect example for all the young hustlers out there, he is flourishing well on the foundation of his hard work and day by day elevating his company by nourishing his entrepreneurial skills.

