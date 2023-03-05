Anirudh Walia, the owner of Targe media and a B2B PR expert has built a digital business, learned and invested in crypto, and now working as a top PR expert for B2B SaaS companies. Coming from Ambala, Haryana, he started his journey 5 years ago, and has set a benchmark for building brands at a young age.

The man is a passionate entrepreneur whose eyes are always on the prize and who believes in constant learning and creating cutting-edge strategies to help brands prosper. B2B companies carry the baton of development and he is helping them take their vision forward.

He provides growth strategies for B2B companies that focus on the creation of a robust brand and leverage long-term plans to keep up with their target audience. In his term as founder, he's come across many challenges and faced them with valor and wit. He has helped 50+ artists and B2B brands build brands and capture their ideal personas, and he shares how he helped them from his unique perspective.

Build a social media presence

Social media is the new way to reach people instead of calling. It's a medium that allows you to update things regularly, reach people from around the world, and share things without worrying about the time zone.

As such, a social media presence is integral to any business's growth. Social media boosts visibility and helps reach a wider audience while bringing awareness to brands with visual context. People usually do a quick search before they subscribe or buy from a business. A good presence will boost rankings and ensure more people see you for related words and phrases.

Focus on user experience

When building an online brand, B2B brands must focus on user experience and nobody wants to struggle for hours trying to figure out the software. Digital marketing with superior user experience is the key to making a customer's life easier.

The better this aspect of the website, the more the audience visits a business and stays engaged in the service. To help companies to measure the user experience of their website, Google rolled out a set of metrics called "Core Web Vitals" that help measure website speed, responsiveness, and visual stability.

Try unique digital marketing tactics

The B2B world is evolving and so is the marketing space. Every day, there are new tactics like:

CRMs: Use data to build customer relationships and track your leads' and customers' activities and preferences.

SEO: Optimize PRs, and content for search engines to find out about the service offers.

Run social media campaigns and jump on trends to find the best way to attract ideal customers

He has helped brands build upon their uniqueness and find the best way to digitize their identity