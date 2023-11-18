We have often seen Shah Rukh Khan's film teaser, trailer or birthday wish being displayed on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

And now for the first time ever, Ranbir Kapoor- Bobby Deol starrer Animal which is just a few days away from its release took over the iconic Burj Khalifa, towering above Dubai's skyline. In a larger-than-life and colossal, the grand event saw the projection of the film's special preview on the world's tallest building, transforming it into a mega canvas for cinematic magic.

Animal Roars At the Burj Khalifa!

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol along with producer Bhushan Kumar took centre stage in Dubai and joined the sea of fans who gathered to witness this marvel.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen capturing the Animal teaser being played on the world's tallest building. He also interacted with fans and interacted with media as he stood with Bobby Deol for photo-ops.

For the night, Ranbir looked dapper in a black outfit. He also wore a black jacket with his casual outfit.

Bobby Deol wore a V-neck white t-shirt and denim and tied his hair with a pony.

Several videos of Ranbir capturing and clicking the moment have surfaced on social media.

Netizens also asked where was Rashmika Mandanna as she was missing from the promotions.

This isn't the first one though, recently, the film made waves in the heart of Manhattan's iconic Times Square. The teaser, a dazzling display on the digital billboards of this cultural hub, captivated the attention of onlookers and set the stage for the film's global presence.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.