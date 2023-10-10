In anticipation of the release of the first song from the upcoming film "Animal," a captivating new poster has been unveiled, showcasing a passionate kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The poster features the two actors sharing a romantic moment in the cockpit of an aircraft, soaring over snow-covered mountains.

The song, titled "Hua Main" in Hindi, "Ammayi" in Telugu, "Nee Vaadi" in Tamil, "Oh Baale" in Kannada, and "Pennaale" in Malayalam, is set to release on Wednesday, October 11.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share the poster with her followers and express her excitement about the song's release. She wrote, "Hua Main (heart emoji) Out tomorrow... this song is (fire emojis) And I personally love it in all the versions.. Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.. #HuaMain #Ammayi #Neevaadi #OhBhaale #Pennaale #AnimalTheFilm."

However, some fans of Rashmika noticed that her name was not featured on the song poster, despite her prominent role in the frame. One fan inquired, "Poster me actress ka naam (where is the actress's name in the poster)?" Another commented, "Rashmika's name is missing." An Instagram user questioned why the music director or the singer was not mentioned when announcing the song's release.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, "Animal" also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie's teaser hinted at the complex relationship between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, portraying them as father and son, while also offering a glimpse of Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist.

Ranbir Kapoor, discussing the film, said, "It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it." "Animal" promises to be a compelling and unconventional addition to Ranbir Kapoor's filmography, offering audiences an intriguing blend of genres and characters.