Actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 36th wedding anniversary with his wife Sunita. On this occasion, the Bollywood actor has written a heart-felt letter remembering the days before the marriage on his Instagram account.

The 63-year old begins by claiming that their wedding was delayed since he wanted to have his own a house with a cook before his marriage. He dreamt of giving everything that she deserved in life, and worthy husband to her.

The Marriage Against All Odds

He talks about tying the knot against all odds and recalled about getting tears when he saw her at her house on the wedding day. Anil Kapoor reveals that they did not got for a honeymoon and speaks about their married lives.

Check out his letter that he posted on Instagram below:

How 19th May became the best day of our lives!⁣

⁣

I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...in the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook!! I just wanted to be worthy of her...⁣

We got married on 19th May, against all odds....I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me....it was now or never for us and I'm so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together... many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career...⁣

I won't say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... ⁣

⁣

Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita...@kapoor.sunita

On her turn, Sunita wished her husband with the message, "My Husband is My Happy Place" Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time."

Sonam Kapoor's Wish

Anil and Sunita's daughter Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her parents. She shared a few pics of the couple and wrote, "Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life.

Love you love you love you . ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud. [sic]"