The Coronavirus quarantine can be a lonely time for anybody. It's always better when you stay somewhere friends and family give you company and support even if it's from a distance. In these times when social etiquette has changed, so will relationships.

Anupam Kher who recently came to India from the US, has been quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His neighbour and close friend Anil Kapoor lent his support to the actor in a song and friendly conversation. Their bromance is lighting up the internet.

Anil Kapoor's sings for Anupam Kher

The pandemic has made life dull. Celebrities too who live some of the fastest lives are being forced to slow down and smell the flowers. It's only fitting then that they'd have to lend support to each other in tough times. The Coronavirus has pushed everyone into their homes, even those who're always globe-trotting.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently came back from a trip to America. In light of the pandemic, the actor has had to quarantine himself. This means complete self-isolation at home. The actor hasn't been able to pay a visit to his friends. Feeling disappointed at the needs of the time the actor shot an Instagram video expressing his resignation to the situation while standing in his balcony.

He mentioned that every time he's returned from a trip he always paid his neighbour and close friend Anil Kapoor a visit. However, this time he was unable to. He ends the video saying that he will call him out to say hello even if from afar. His caption read, "In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour & best friend @anilskapoor 's house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully, he will come out to show me his face soon."

Not much later, Anil Kapoor shot his own video of Anupam Kher standing in his balcony. The actor engages in some friendly neighbourhood conversation asking Anupam how his trip was and let him know his wife Sunita will not allow Anupam Kher into his house. At this point, he begins singing an old Hindi classic 'Tere Ghar Ke Samne' loudly, "In front of your house. I will build a house, in front of your house." Anil Kapoor shared the video to Instagram captioning it, "#AKseesAK! Keeping up with traditions but from a distance!! #socialdistancing #staysafe"

In another Instagram post, Anupam Kher thanked Anil Kapoor for the gesture, "Thank you dear @anilskapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know. This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!!" Coronavirus may come and go, friendship goes on forever. If they can practice social distancing, so can we.