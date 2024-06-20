Days after Boney Kapoor spoke about Anil Kapoor being miffed over not being taken in No Entry 3, Sonam Kapoor's father has broken his silence. Anil Kapoor, who is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, has spoken about being replaced in No Entry 3 and also Welcome 3. Anil has said that he is unaware of the reason behind the decision to replace him but added that it's just life.

On being replaced in No Entry 3, Welcome 3

It was at the press conference of BB OTT 3 that the Naayak actor was asked about the two franchise and how he wasn't brought onboard. "Recently, I was replaced in two places in films. Now, what is the reason? I don't know. But these things happen. We are just doing our jobs with sincerity and honesty. That's what life is," Anil said at the press conference.

All's not well between Anil and Boney

Boney Kapoor had earlier revealed that the news of Anil being replaced had reached the actor before Janhvi Kapoor's father could officially inform him about it. Boney Kapoor had said that this had made Anil upset and he wasn't talking to Boney. On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Animal. He will now be hosting BB OTT 3 in place of Salman Khan.

Anil Kapoor on replacing Salman Khan

"He is irreplaceable and so am I. Everyone's asking this question but it is very wrong. Nobody can replace Salman Khan. Similarly, nobody can replace Anil Kapoor. I spoke to him about it and he was excited that I've now taken over a non-fiction show," the Beta actor said at the press conference.

"I wanted to do something different for a long time now. I've done many movies, judged shows but have never done anything like 'Bigg Boss', so I'm very excited for it," he further added.