The movie business is a tough world. You may be great friends with a lot of people but it never guarantees you a film. These numerous considerations can sometimes lead to misunderstandings or disappointments.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have always been well-liked on-screen when they appear together. They have also worked on numerous films which happened to be blockbusters. But early on in Madhuri's career, Anil Kapoor dropped Madhuri from a film for another big, more established name, Sridevi.

When Anil Kapoor replaced Madhuri Dixit with Sridevi

In the early 1990s, Madhuri Dixit was relatively new to Bollywood and was still making her mark. In 1987 she worked with Anil Kapoor on Hifazat, but the movie didn't turn out to be a success. However, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri shared a good rapport and also got along well.

In 1993, when Anil Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor were starting their project Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, they were looking for someone who'd make a good fit as Anil's heroine in the film. Anil and Boney both thought Madhuri would be good in the role and to go with the actress and signed Madhuri.

However, when Boney Kapoor went to meet his distributor, they asked why Anil Kapoor was appearing alongside newcomer Madhuri Dixit and not Sridevi. The distributor added that after the success of Mr India the audience was very eager to see Anil Kapoor and Sridevi together on screen and the pair would make magic, whereas Madhuri Dixit was still establishing herself.

The brothers were also keeping in mind that the film was going to be an expensive affair and they couldn't take chances with it doing well. Due to this, Anil Kapoor agrees with his brother's vision and Madhuri lost out on the role of Sridevi. Soon enough, the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja turned out to be a flop and Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor got to work on numerous blockbuster hits since then.