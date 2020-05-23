Pak plane from Lahore to Karachi crashes near Karachi Airport Close
The tragic PIA flight crash came as a shock to many yesterday. The unexpected crash of the flight that had aboard 91 passenger and 8 crew members has left many devastated. While the exact number of casualties is unknown, three passengers survived. 

Bollywood celebrities who heard about the crash have taken to social media to express their grief over the matter. In heartfelt posts, stars like Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher expressed their regret. 

The PIA flight crash yesterday was an unexpected shock to Pakistan. The Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed into a residential colony in Karachi. The PK-8303, an Airbus A320 aircraft lost both its engines and had on board 91 passengers and 8 crew members. 

Bollywood celebrities who came across the devastating news expressed their grief and shock on social media. The news was unexpected and hit Pakistan by storm, as the government is working on relief and rescue new. Celebrities tweeted about the tragedy showing solidarity with the victims of the crash.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured."

Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured."

Adnan Sami expressed his condolences, "Truly shocked & saddened by the news of the tragic #planecrash in #Karachi..."

Neha Dhupia said, "Such tragic news ... prayers."

Ali Fazal expressed, "Condolences to the families in Karachi! This year is endless. Praying for all!"

Armaan Malik was at a loss of words, "I don't even know what to say at this point. Sad and unfortunate. May the lost souls rest in peace."

Isha Koppikar wrote, "Can't imagine what's happening in the world - forest fires, corona virus, gas leak, cyclone, plane crash."

The news indeed has shaken Pakistan and people in India. The crash occurred says after commercial flights were allowed to resume in the country following the lockdown. 