Chinese banks have demanded at least Rs 14,774 crore from Anil Ambani's RCom, which has gone bankrupt. Ambani owes China Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Exim Bank of China about Rs 9,860 crore, Rs 1554 crore and Rs 3360 crore, respectively.

As per an RCom filing, the state-owned China Development Bank was the biggest creditor to the debt-ridden telecom company. Considering the claims by all the lenders, Chinese banks account for more than 25 percent of the total claims on RCom.

There are also fresh claims of about Rs 8,189 crore against Reliance Communications. The claims against the Anil Ambani-led company has soared to Rs 57,382.5 crore after some Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies joined the creditors' list under the bankruptcy proceedings.

As per an RCom regulatory filing, Rs 30 crore out of the fresh claims of Rs 8,189 crore was admitted by Pardeep Kumar Sethi, Interim Resolution Professional. The admitted dues registered by the IRP are RS 49,223.88 crore. The filing also added that fresh claim excluding the admitted dues is going through verification. The IRP has directly admitted the claims of the Chinese banks without any review.

Claims on various Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies

Reliance ADA Group slapped a claim for Rs 7000.63 crore.

Reliance ADAG firm Reliance HR Services Private Limited pushed a fresh claim of Rs 3368.95 crore.

Reliance Capital claimed Rs 1,291.71 crore

Reliance Communications Enterprise Private Limited claimed Rs 2,336.22 crore

Reliance Globalcom has made claims of Rs 3.75 crore.

As a response to the claims above, IRP has marked the entire claim for verification.

Creditors:

Shubh Holdings Pte Ltd has claimed Rs 400.26 crore

CQS Asian Opportunities Master Fund Limited claimed Rs 135.04 crore

CQS Directional Opportunities Master Fund Limited claimed Rs 100.11 crore

Life Insurance Corporation claimed about Rs 4,758 crore

Standard Chartered Bank claimed Rs 2,130.23 crore

ICBC claimed Rs 1,832.89 crore

Syndicate Bank claimed Rs 1,225.19 crore

Punjab National Bank claimed Rs 1,126.87 crore

State Bank of India submitted a claim of Rs 4,905.37 crore but IRP admitted to Rs 4,714.52 crore and kept Rs 190.85 crore aside for verification.

Bank of Baroda placed a claim of Rs 2,707.67 crore but IRP admitted to Rs 2,531.87.

About 41 creditors submitted their claims amounting to about Rs 49,193 crore. IRB has admitted to most of the claims while keeping only a few claims on hold for further verification.

Anil Ambani-led companies have been going through a bad phase with none of the financing organisations providing any additional liquidity or debt to any entity of the Reliance Group in the last 14 months. The company has been paying its debts by asset monetisation without any help from the financial system. According to RCom's regulatory filings, the group has paid back Rs 35,000 crore in the last 14 months.