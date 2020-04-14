Boney Kapoor had slammed Ram Gopal Varma many years ago for filmmaker's open admiration on his wife Sridevi. The Bollywood producer was upset with the director's references to her thighs in his autobiography "Gun and Thighs."

Boney's Angry Words

Reacting to Varma's admiration, Boney Kapoor had said, "crazy, bonkers and a man with a perverted mindset." However, his comments had zero impact on the filmmaker who advised the producer to read his full article in "Guns and Thighs" before spewing venom at him.

Ram Gopal Varma had said that he had high regards as a fan on Sridevi.""I as a fan have more respect for Srideviji than what Boney has for her as a wife... Only Srideviji will know the truth of this in her heart," he had tweeted.

RGV's Explanation

The Raktha Charitra creator further stated that not only Sridevi was known for her acting talent, but also for her "thundering thighs.""Srideviji's fame is not only because of her acting capacity but it's also because of her thundering thighs — top critics of 'Himmatwala time'... If only acting talent is a measure for stardom, why wasn't Smita Patil bigger than Sridevi-ji... The thunder thighs made the difference," he had tweeted..

Adding further, he had posted, "I respect Srideviji for her thighs, her smile, her acting talent, her sensitivity, her persona and above all I respect her love for Boney,"

When All was Well

Ram Gopal Varma had worked with Sridevi in the films like Kshana Kshanam and Govinda Govinda. By his own admission, he is a big fan of her. In fact, she had attended muhurat function of Katha-Screenplay-Darsakatvam AppaRaju muhurat before Varma and Kapoor had a fallout over his comments on Sridevi.

Expressing his admiration for Sri, Varma, at a session at a literature festival in New Delhi, had claimed, "It was a love letter. I was going overboard, but that was my feeling. Everyone can have a crush on anyone, be it on a real person or a celebrity, you enjoy that feeling of high. It is almost like a drug. To see Sridevi making tea in Boney Kapoor's kitchen was a huge letdown. I won't forgive him because he brought the angel down from heaven to the kitchen of his apartment."