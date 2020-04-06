Angrezi Medium was the last film to hit theatres before the coronavirus outbreak in India. The ill-fated film, unfortunately, released On Friday, March 13 and the state government ordered all gyms and theatres to be shut from Monday, March 16.

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal had to bear the brunt of coronavirus outbreak in India. The movie's business hit drastically. The film hardly engaged any audience in the theatre due to COVID-19 scare. The film which was released pre-coronavirus is back again!

There is a piece of good news for all the fans of Kareena and Irrfan. The makers have re-released the film on OTT platform so that people can enjoy the film during the lockdown.

World digital premiere on Disney + Hotstar

The Irrfan starrer made its world digital premiere this Monday morning on Disney + Hotstar giving families everywhere the perfect film to bond over.

Hearing this the Angrezi Medium family too got emotional as their film released this morning. Their labour of love is playing in front of their screens. The entire cast of Angrezi Medium did a video conferencing.

Irrfan and Radhika were joined by Kiku Sharda, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey as well as Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania during the video chat. The adorable star cast couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing each other after a long hiatus. Thanks to technology.

Angrezi Medium is also Irrfan's first film after his recovery from the dreaded disease cancer. And now his film has re-released amid coronavirus lockdown.

Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium, a Maddock Films production, directed by Homi Adajania, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.