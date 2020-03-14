Coronavirus is proving to be lethal in more ways than one, it seems to be destroying movies too. Angrezi Medium which released yesterday was the unlucky victim of the disease. In spite of the setbacks, the movie managed to pull through on its opening day.

Angrezi Medium fetches 3.75 crores on its opening day

Angrezi Medium which released on Friday managed to scrape 3.75 crores on its first day despite the coronavirus outbreak. The real value of day one is around 5 crores which would be nearly double the opening of the first in the franchise, which was Hindi Medium. If we look at it in this sense then the film has done decently on its opening day.

What really held the film down was the closure of cinemas in major cities around the country. The Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer lost out on 20% of its expected earnings in Delhi where cinema halls were shut. In Mumbai, the film lost another 15% due to the growing public fear of coronavirus. What makes the situation dicier is the Maharashtra government's order to shut cinemas yesterday until further notice.

Now even smaller markets like Karnataka and Bihar have shut cinemas, what this means for Angrezi Medium's box office can be anything but hopeful. It's not just Angrezi Medium though, Baaghi 3 too witnessed a sharp fall in its collections in the second week due to the same reason. Baaghi 3 might also be a reason why Angrezi Medium couldn't pull audiences to the cinema.

While Angrezi Medium was not expected to be a box office hit, the lackluster critics' review also acted as a major handicap for the film. While performances of the cast were praised, the script and plot didn't impress the viewers. With so much working against the film, the makers would have done better to call it off like other films such as Sooryavanshi and release it at a more profitable time but logistic complications prevented that decision. Yet, there is a ray of hope the makers have given the film deciding to re-release it later. Whether it will make any difference is yet to be seen.