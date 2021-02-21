Paul Lore, a fisherman has caught a weird fish with human-like teeth. The unusual catch literally shocked the angler, and he claimed that it is the weirdest thing he has ever seen in his life. Paul Lore caught this fish while he was fishing in Melbourne, Florida. After catching the bizarre fish, he captured an image of its teeth and later released it to the waters.

Paul Lore details about the weird fish

The angler revealed that the fish he caught was very meaty, and its teeth literally resembled human teeth with canines, incisors, and premolars.

"It has a zebra pattern of coloring and the body is more like a snapper-type fish - very compact but meaty. The teeth can only be described as human-like teeth, but upon further inspection, you'll notice they have rows of these teeth like a shark. Most of them have two to three rows with very strong bite power - not enough to take a finger but enough to make you never go near the teeth again. It's one of the weirdest fish I have encountered just based on the appearance," said Lore, LadBible reports.

Sheepshead: A fish with human-like teeth

The fish caught by Paul Lore is known as Sheepshead, and its teeth have evolved in such a manner because they used to feed on hard-shelled food from barnacles to crabs. These creatures mainly consume crustaceans, and to do this, these fishes need these types of teeth. Apart from having human-like teeth, these fishes are also very strong swimmers.

"They use these teeth to break barnacles, clamshells, and crab shells. They mainly consume crustaceans, so they need these types of teeth to break them open. Then the shells come out of their gills almost like a filter so they do not consume a lot of the shell. The fish is nicknamed 'the poor man's crab' around my parts," added Lore.