Angelina Jolie once again dons the diabolical horns as she plays Maleficent in the sequel to Disney's 2014 hit fantasy film going by the same name. The live-action film, which sheds light into Maleficent, the Sleeping Beauty's villain's take on the whole story. Jolie returns to play the title character and looks rather menacing with her prominent cheekbones, deadly stare and blood-red lips.

The poster also brings together the rest of the cast such as Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Connal and Ed Skrein. The story of the sequel once again explores the idea of hatred between humans and fairies. While Princess Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip calls for a big celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighbouring Moors, Maleficent and Aurora's bond is tested with new challenges and characters.

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. In theaters October 18th! pic.twitter.com/OG34hiWErS — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 5, 2019

Interestingly, right after the poster of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was released by Disney, Elle magazine also shared their cover with Angelina Jolie. The cover story has also been penned down by Jolie who spoke about the influence of supposed wicked women. "What is it about the power of a woman free in mind and body that has been perceived as so dangerous throughout history?" she said at the start of her article and continued, "Women could be accused of witchcraft for having an independent sex life, for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently. Had I lived in earlier times, I could have been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself."

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil releases on October 18. The synopsis of the film reads: "The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighbouring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family."