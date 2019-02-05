Angelina Jolie reportedly had a hard time adjusting her life without Brad Pitt. The 43-year-old actress filed for divorce from the actor in 2016 after two years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences.

However, according to Hollywood Life, the split was not easy for her. A source said: "The divorce was really hard on Angie, as she loved Brad like she hadn't loved anyone else before, so it's nice to see her turning a corner and seeing a lot more relaxed and at ease these days."

"She was very tense and not herself when she and Brad first separated. Angie likes to live a private life for the most part, however, she also likes to live a very normal life which is why she has no problem taking her kids to do normal kid activities. Even with photographers there, she will still continue doing this. It's really important for Angie to let them be normal children," the insider added.

"The kids are handling everything as best as possible and seem happy and really are just normal children with very famous parents. They are very polite, bright and friendly. The twins are also very, very into sports and are quite agile," the source went on.

In 2017, during an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Jolie talked about the couple's separation. She said: "Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days."

"I don't enjoy being single," the By the Sea star added. "It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

Adding on, though Brad and Jolie are not together anymore, they continue to be partners in their wine business. According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo is planning to keep the 1200-acre French estate they own together to make wine.