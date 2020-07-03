After months of no photographs and encounters with the paparazzi, Angelina Jolie finally decided to step out in the public. The Hollywood actress was seen shopping with daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old 'Maleficient' actor was seen out and about with her daughter just a few days after Brad Pitt was spotted leaving her home. It looks like the couple were preparing for their twins' birthday party at Angelina's home.

The actress and her daughter Vivienne were seen wearing safety masks amid the coronavirus scare. They also wore surgical masks as they were snapped coming out of their SUV. The mother daughter duo seemed to be shopping for their pets and were seen entering a Hollywood pet supply shop Tailwaggers.

Angelina looked relaxed in a white lace maxi skirt. She kept her hair loose and matched the outfit with nude flats. Her daughter Vivienne who is often spotted shopping with her mother wore a pair of jeans and a casual t shirt. Angelina has also been spotted in the same dress before. In March this year, the actress was seen donning the white dress along with a trench coat while shopping with her daughter.

Daily Mail UK

Angelina and Vivienne also made sure to take all safety precautions while stepping out. They both wore their masks all the time and maintained social distancing from others around them.

Angelina's outing happened just a week after her ex husband and father of their six children was seen leaving her Los Angeles house. The two actors are reportedly living only 10 minutes from each other and were planning their children's birthday party. It is quite rare to see them together without an attorney. In fact, this was the closest the two had ever been spotted since their divorce.