Just a day after Maddox Jolie-Pitt snubbed his estranged dad Brad Pitt in an interview while in Seoul, South Korea, a new report claimed that Angelina Jolie could be using her son against the actor.

"Maddox seemed prepared for the interview," an insider said, according to Page Six. "He wasn't trying to fend off the interviewer — so people in the industry think maybe it's an effort by Jolie's camp to stir things up, even though things have been relatively calm."

However, these claims cannot be independently confirmed as there have been several rumours surfacing about Jolie and Pitt's relationship since their divorce.

Another source told Page Six that Pitt and Maddox have a "very limited relationship." Tensions between Maddox and Pitt first erupted after the two had a bitter fight aboard a private jet in 2016.

Pitt is promoting his new movie "Ad Astra" in Tokyo, and during the ambush interview Maddox was asked about his dad visiting him in Seoul, "I don't know about that, what's happening," adding "Whatever happens, happens."

Jolie adopted Maddox before meeting Pitt, and the couple later adopted two kids together and have three biological children.

Since Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce, there have been rumors that the actor's relationship with his children also suffered.

However, none of these claims have been publicly confirmed by the two stars.