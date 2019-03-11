Apparently, Angelina Jolie has been rumoured to be leaving for New York with her six kids to stay away from Brad Pitt. One celebrity magazine has claimed that the 'Maleficent' actress has decided to shift her base because she wants to start her life on a clean note.

The report came out on the National Enquirer, where it stated, "Jolie is secretly plotting to uproot her brood and move from California to New York, thousands of miles away from [her] estranged hubby." To make the report sound more genuine, they even added a quote from an unnamed source saying, "Angie wants to make a clean start in the Big Apple. She doesn't really care if this makes it more difficult for Brad to see their children."

What initially seemed to be fake news that was circulating, Gossip Cop picked up the story and confirmed it to be true. They have pointed out how the judge presiding over their divorce case has warned Jolie that Pitt should be allowed to visit the kids or else she will lose custody over them.

The article on NE further referred to incidences where Jolie has been visiting New York quite often in recent days and that her visits are with the purpose of finding a place to live in the city. The articles also cited that her son Maddox will be studying in NYU and for that reason, she wants to shift to New York. All of them have been written to portray the whole move by Jolie that she has been planning for quite some time.

The folks at Gossip Cop have argued this 'visit to New York city' does not mean that she will shift there. She has also visited Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, who have migrated from Myanmar as part of Special Convoy for the UN Refugee Agency. In fact, last June Jolie bought a house for a whopping $24.5 million in Los Angeles from director Cecil.B.DeMille. This last step was taken by her to plant her family in Los Angeles.

The articles didn't stop there. It also had quotes from unnamed sources that say Angelina Jolie wants to move away from Hollywood and that she wants to pursue a career in "New York theatre." Gossip Cop has questioned several of these accusations and has pointed out stuff like Jolie's career is not in a critical situation. She will be seen in Maleficent 2. She has also just wrapped up the shooting of Come Away and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

And last but not the least, it has not yet been confirmed if Maddox will be studying in NYU.