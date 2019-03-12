Angelina Jolie is not dating a British billionaire despite recent reports. Recently many rumors emerged that the Oscar-winning actress has moved on from Brad Pitt and is in a new relationship.

Life & Style magazine claimed that the mother-of-six is set to tie the knot with the unnamed man in France. However, according to a report in Hollywood Life, Angelina is not ready to date yet.

A source said: "Angelina is not dating anyone serious right now, and she is OK with that. She went through a lonely phase after her split with Brad, but has gotten over it thanks to the love and attention from her kids."

"She is not ready to date or get serious with anyone until her divorce with Brad is finalized. Until then, she will continue to make her kids and her work her focus," the insider added.

"She is not dating any actors, no billionaires from Europe and she is definitely not going to be seeing Brad again. It's just her and the kids for now, which is just fine by her," the source shared.

The 43-year-old actress filed for divorce in September 2016, shortly after an incident between Maddox and Brad onboard a plane. According to reports, the 17-year-old, who was adopted from Cambodia, got involved in a fight between the couple, and this forced the actor to put his hands on his son during the confrontation.

In 2017, during an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Jolie talked about the couple's separation. She said: "Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days."

"I don't enjoy being single," the By the Sea star added. "It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."