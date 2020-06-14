During a global pandemic, Angelina Jolie has decided to open up. Reportedly, the actress has given a rare interview about her home life with her children - while opening up about educating herself during self-isolation and her thoughts on ending racism in the US.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who is also a Special Envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees, spoke with Harper's Bazaar UK from her Los Feliz, California home.

Angelina Jolie recently split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt after a lengthy divorce battle. In the interview, Angelina said that a system that protects her but might not protect her daughter – or any other man, woman or child in their country based on skin color – is intolerable. She added that they need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity.

She went on to say that it felt like the world was waking up, and people were forcing a deeper reckoning within their societies. Angelina Jolie also said that it was time to make changes in their laws and their institutions – listening to those who have been most affected and whose voices have been excluded.

Angelina noted that there are more than 70 million people who have had to 'flee their homes worldwide because of war and persecution – and there is racism and discrimination in America.'

Angelina added that she was deeply worried about the impact of the pandemic and the global economic crisis on refugees. She went on to say that they are people who had been driven from their homes and countries by bombs, rape and violent persecution in all its forms, long before the virus.

She said that they lived with xenophobia and racism and prejudice every single day and were some of the most vulnerable people in the world when it comes to the economic consequences of the pandemic. Angelina Jolie sure has a lot of things on her mind. And she does make a point, though a rather heavy one at that.