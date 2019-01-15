Angelina Jolie is reportedly happy that her children are displaying a lot of good qualities like their father Brad Pitt. Though the 43-year-old Oscar-winning-actress filed for divorce from the 55-year-old actor in September 2016, she still misses being around him.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Jolie is proud of the way Pitt has raised their children -Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. A source said: "As Angelina's kids get older, they remind her more and more of their father Brad."

"It warms her heart to think the kids are taking on some of the amazing qualities she fell in love with in Brad. Angelina sees some of the kids mannerisms, their sense of humor, and other sweet characteristics of the kids are all subtly falling in line with how Brad behaves," the insider added.

"It is comforting to Angie who sometimes still misses Brad to be reminded of him in the kids, and she really hopes that they grow up with the very best traits from both of them," the source went on.

Meanwhile, Jolie had recently opened up about motherhood and how it means allowing her brood to make their own choices. During an episode of BBC Radio 4's Today, she opened up about her parenting style.

The show's host Justin Webb asked Jolie what motivated her to leave her care-free past and turn to more serious, humanitarian work. She admitted: "Children can do two things. They can make you grow up, and you do, and they also add a sense of wild themselves."

"[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious," Jolie said. "I don't want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so ... they have to find themselves."