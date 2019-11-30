Actor Angad Bedi has played many roles in his career in films, but when it comes to his real life, his favourite is playing a father to his daughter Mehr, who turned one recently. Angad, in a recent interview, admitted that the first thing his wife Neha Dhupia and he look forward to do is to manage their schedules and spend more time with their daughter.

The Pink actor says that post-marriage, and especially after becoming a father, all that he wants to do is reach home at the earliest and run to get a hug from his daughter.

Angad Bedi always made it clear that his family is important to him. Bishan Singh Bedi, a veteran cricketer, and father of the actor has always taught good values to Angag and has been a guru to him. Now Angad aspires to be a good father keeping in mind how he was brought up and wants to pass on the same values to his daughter.

Angad shares interesting details

He said, "Looking at your child smile cannot be compared to the bank balance that one may have to one's credit." Also, he revealed that his grandparents played an important role in his upbringing, and so he ensures that his daughter, too, spends time with her grandparents. He often travels with Neha and Mehr to Delhi to spend time with them.

Mehr Bedi turned one of November 18 and on the occasion of her birthday, Angad and Neha Dhupia visited Golden Temple with their family members. Photographs of the little one, for the first time ever, which revealed her face were also shared by the family members and is super cute.

On the work front, Angad is awaiting the release of his upcoming film '83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. This sports drama is a biopic on cricketer Kapil Dev.