Actor Angad Bedi is one of the versatile performers from a young lot of actors in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena and reports say he has been working on multiple things, and also has been busy with his second child who was recently born.

As per an update, the actor is going to make his Telugu debut. Yes. Just like many other Bollywood actors who would love to be part of south Indian films, Angad has been keen to work for Telugu cinema and has bagged an opportunity to be part of a mind blowing film.

Angad has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Nani's next film. Tentatively titled Nani 30, the film is directed by Shouryuv and has Mrunal Thakur playing the leading lady.

After Sita Ramam emerging as a blockbuster hit, the actress is being showered with back to back offers from the south but she is sceptical about signing new scripts. Mrunal said yes to Nani 30 for the beautiful character she gets to play. Angad will be seen playing Mrunal's fiancé in this emotional love story.

The film was announced during New Year where the makers shared an announcement video in which we can see Nani talking to her on-screen daughter and discussing the movie updates. This video has given a clear glimpse that it is going to be a family entertainer.

Sanu John Varughese ISC will be cranking the camera and this will be his third movie with Nani, after Jersey and Shyam Singha Roy. Popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame scores the music and his background score for the video is very pleasant and sets the right mood.

Nani is currently busy promoting Dasara in different cities. Post the release of Dasara, he will resume shooting for Nani 30. Two schedules of the plane have gone finished already and the next one is likely to happen in Goa.