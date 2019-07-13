Aneesh Gupta is the prince charming of Tivoli group which is a well-known name in the royal hospitality business in India and provides an ideal luxury place and services for every event. He rejected and important role in upcoming web series.

Aneesh Gupta belongs to a family where business runs in their blood, and to think beyond Business needs something special as a choice. Aneesh joined his family business right after completing his studies, and he is taking his business responsibility superbly.

Aneesh is different from other entrepreneurs and business people. He is young, energetic and also in talks due to his charming personality and strong physique. He was offered a significant role in web series that to as a leading actor. In that web series, many A-grade stars of B-town are going to perform, and the whole project is under B-town's top production house.

We all know that there is a trend of web series from the last two years. Many big production houses have already produced some successful web series online with excellent response worldwide. Many more are coming with big projects after seeing this initial success. Now that is the benefit of being in online short movies or commercials as web series as it gets recognition worldwide.

Aneesh is getting offers from many top-rated directors even meetings were arranged for web series. Many had tried to convince him to do the role as a leading actor in their web series and try acting once in his life as he has the charming looks and a face which can look stunning on the silver screen. But he denied joining Bollywood or any web series, as he wants to focus on his business.

Aneesh feels he is not comfortable with acting and he wants to focus mainly on his family business where he can take his family name to a different level. It's not like he has no dreams in his life, but his ideas are only related to business where he can grow and what distinct he can bring to his Tivoli group. Acting and all is not his cup of tea.