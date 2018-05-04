After launching the pure Android Oreo-powered Zenfone Max Pro (M1) in India, Asus has launched another phone called Zenfone Live L1. Unlike the former, which runs on pure Android, the latter is an official Google affiliated Android Go edition phone.

The new Zenfone Live L1 is the company's first ever Android Go-powered phone. For those unaware, Google's mobile OS development team has optimized the Android Go specifically for budget smartphones with bare minimum hardware having 1GB RAM (or less) RAM. It is very light in size but does not compromise in terms of performance.

The Android team has also improvised the preinstalled Google apps (for example Files Go, Google Go, Maps Go and YouTube Go, among others) to take up 50 percent less space, making sure that low-end smartphone users get more space for music, apps, photos and other activities.

Additionally, Android Go edition phones are guaranteed to get the latest software updates and security patches before (with exception of Google's high-end Pixel phones) any other rival brands in the market.

Another notable aspect of the new Zenfone Live L1 is its front camera. It comes with a 5MP snapper having face unlock feature, which is very rare in an entry-level phone in the current market. On the back, it features 13MP primary camera with LED flash and autofocus.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage (expandable) and a 3,000mAh battery.

As of now, there is no word on a specific date on when Asus plans to release Zenfone Live L1 Android Go edition but is expected to initially release in Indonesia later this month and the price is expected to be announced during the local launch event, reported Gizmo China.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Live L1 Android Go:

Model Zenfone Live L1 Android Go Display 5.5-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 18:9 aspect ratio OS Android Oreo 8.1 Processor 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU GPU Adreno 308 RAM 1GB Storage 16GB + expandable up to 2TB Camera Main: 13MP with LED flash, autofocus, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front: 5MP with face unlock feature Battery 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots+ dedicated microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac), micro-USB 2.0, A-GPS and FM radio Colors Midnight Black, Rose Pink and White

