Samsung's Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus made their debut in late February and came with Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box. Now, the flagship smartphones are expected to receive a major update in coming weeks.

Tech blog MSP has spotted the Galaxy S9 model (SM-G960F with Exynos 9810 chipset) with Android Oreo 8.1 on popular benchmarking site Geekbench, confirming Samsung is testing the new software on the device.

If previous release pattern is taken any indication, the company is expected to roll-out the public version to the Galaxy S9 by this month-end or early June. Even the Galaxy S9 Plus is expected to get the software update in the same time frame.

What's coming in Android 8.1 Oreo?

Based on date of the testing results, it is expected to come with Google May 2018 security patch. It will also be coming with a new battery management feature that will allow the user to see the battery life status of the wireless earphones, so they can know beforehand to charge them before heading out.

It also comes with the Safe Browser feature to detect when users unknowingly go to malicious URLs, and it will stop any espionage attempts on the phone.

Google has also added Neural Networks API (NNAPI) support in v8.1 Oreo, which will enable device's machine-learning capabilities to improve user-experience of Google Assistant's personalized recommendations to the device owners.

Also, v8.1 Oreo comes with new biometric security options that will allow the user to disable fingerprint reader if an unregistered fingerprint tries to open the phone more than a pre-set number of attempts.

