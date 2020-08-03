With new smartphones launching every other day, owners of existing smartphones might feel like they are missing out on the action. People who have no plans to upgrade their phones still have something to look forward to, especially if you own one of the Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones.

Xiaomi is expanding the availability of its latest MIUI 12 update. In case you're wondering what the big deal is about, the list of Xiaomi phones getting the latest MIUI update will be based on Android 11. Even though most Mi phones are eligible for MIUI 12, not all of them will get Android 11.

The stable version of Android 11 will be rolled out to phones in September and Xiaomi will be among the first brands to start rolling out the new software to its phones. The rollout will naturally be in phases, so the list mentioned below is merely phones eligible for the upgrade and not in their chronological order.

Android 11 for Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco

Here's the list of Xiaomi smartphones eligible for Android 11-based MIUI 12: (via BGR)

Mi 10 Mi 10 Pro Mi 10 Youth Edition Mi CC9 Pro / Mi Note 10 series Mi Note 10 Lite Mi 10 Lite 5G Mi A3 Mi 9 Mi 9 Pro 5G Mi 9 SE Mi CC9 / Mi 9 Lite Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

Here's a list of Redmi, Poco and Blackshark models eligible for Android 11-based MIUI 12: