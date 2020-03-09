10 reasons to upgrade to Android 10 Close
Vivo had planned to roll out Android 10 for some of its smartphones February onwards, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed those plans. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed a new Android 10 release schedule for its users in China, which should give Indian consumers an idea about which phones are eligible for the software update.

The revised timeline of Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 public beta suggests the Vivo Nex 3 will receive the update on March 14. But it will only be available to the first 4,000 users who register for the update between March 6 and March 12.

Vivo also revealed that other phones in its portfolio will be eligible for the public beta update based on Android 10. The rollout plan is as follows:

Vivo Nex 3 to get Android 10 in China
Models Release date
Vivo X27 Early March
Vivo X27 Pro Early March
Vivo Nex S Early April
Vivo Nex A (+ with in-display fingerprint) Early April
Vivo Nex Dual Display Early April
Vivo S5 Mid-April
Vivo Z5 End of April
Vivo Z5i End of April
Vivo Z5x End of April
Vivo S1 End of April
Vivo S1 Pro End of April
Vivo Z3 Late June
Vivo Z3i Late June
Vivo X23 Late June

Android 10 for Vivo phones in India

Vivo hasn't shared the timeline for rolling out Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 for its phones in international markets including India. However, it is likely that the update will be rolled out once the process is completed in China. We expect the rollout to take place in the coming months, if not sooner.

What's new?

Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 brings a lot of changes, including improvements to performance and battery. Users will see several changes with Jovi homepage, which gets a new look, adds a telephone secretary, IoT notification for smart devices in your home and office and other useful shortcuts.

Vivo NEX, India, launch, price, specs
Vivo NEX to get Android 10 in ChinaVivo India website (screen-grab)

Other changes include a customisable lock screen with charging animation, calculator gets currency exchange option, and a new housekeeper service for your phone. The recorder feature get double-speed playback function and the children mode gets more content, new UI and more.