Vivo had planned to roll out Android 10 for some of its smartphones February onwards, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed those plans. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed a new Android 10 release schedule for its users in China, which should give Indian consumers an idea about which phones are eligible for the software update.

The revised timeline of Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 public beta suggests the Vivo Nex 3 will receive the update on March 14. But it will only be available to the first 4,000 users who register for the update between March 6 and March 12.

Vivo also revealed that other phones in its portfolio will be eligible for the public beta update based on Android 10. The rollout plan is as follows:

Models Release date Vivo X27 Early March Vivo X27 Pro Early March Vivo Nex S Early April Vivo Nex A (+ with in-display fingerprint) Early April Vivo Nex Dual Display Early April Vivo S5 Mid-April Vivo Z5 End of April Vivo Z5i End of April Vivo Z5x End of April Vivo S1 End of April Vivo S1 Pro End of April Vivo Z3 Late June Vivo Z3i Late June Vivo X23 Late June

Android 10 for Vivo phones in India

Vivo hasn't shared the timeline for rolling out Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 for its phones in international markets including India. However, it is likely that the update will be rolled out once the process is completed in China. We expect the rollout to take place in the coming months, if not sooner.

What's new?

Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 brings a lot of changes, including improvements to performance and battery. Users will see several changes with Jovi homepage, which gets a new look, adds a telephone secretary, IoT notification for smart devices in your home and office and other useful shortcuts.

Other changes include a customisable lock screen with charging animation, calculator gets currency exchange option, and a new housekeeper service for your phone. The recorder feature get double-speed playback function and the children mode gets more content, new UI and more.