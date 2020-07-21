Andhra Pradesh has recorded its highest single-day deaths with 62 people passing away due to Covid-19. A total of 4,944 cases were reported on Tuesday, 21 July, and the state's total tally stands at 58,688 with 758 cases.

According to the latest updates, East Godavari has registered highest death among all the districts in AP with nine in Visakhapatnam, eight in Chittoor, seven in Srikakulam, six in Ananthpura and West Godavari, five in Guntur and Prakasam, four each in Kurnool district, one each in Kadapa and Vizianagaram.

On Monday, there were 4,074 fresh cases were registered with 696 deaths.

Telangana

On Monday, a total of 1,198 confirmed cases were reported in the state with seven deaths, thereby taking its total tally to 46,274 with 422 deaths.

However, the Telangana Court expressed its concerns over the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases on Monday. It has summoned chief secretary Somesh Kumar, GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, public health director, and senior officials.

India's Covid tally reached 11,55,191 on Tuesday and with 587 fresh deaths, the toll touched 27,497.

India has become the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil.