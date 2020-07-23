Andhra has registered a record number of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Three districts in the state have witnessed over 1000 cases in a day on Thursday, 23 July.

In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 7.988 Covid-19 cases with 61 deaths in Andhra. The total number of cases now stands at 72,711.

On a positive note, 5,428 patients have recovered and discharged with 34,272 active cases, four months after the first case was reported in March. Anantapur (1016), East Godavari (1391) and Guntur (1184) have recorded over 1000 cases in a day.

Check out the district-wise cases of the state:

The highest number of deaths is registered in East Godavari with over 14 people losing their lives. The total number of deaths in Andhra stands at 884.

Andhra has now moved to the fifth spot in India in the total number of coronavirus cases as the infection rate is reportedly growing at nine percent.

A day ago, the state recorded 6045 confirmed cases and 65 deaths.