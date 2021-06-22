At a time when his younger brother and Janasena founder, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, considers Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy his bete noire, megastar Chiranjeevi on Tuesday heaped praises on the CM for vaccinating 13.7 lakh people in the state on a single day.

"So happy at the fabulous feat of vaccinating over 13.7 lakh people on a single day by health teams in Andhra Pradesh. Your efforts fill confidence in everyone about defeating the Covid monster," said Chiranjeevi.

He appreciated the southern state's health department by saying "way to go Team AP. More power to you". The legendary actor also congratulated Reddy and termed his leadership as "inspiring." "Congrats to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his inspiring leadership," he said.

Political career

Chiranjeevi has been openly endearing himself to Reddy since a couple years now. He himself was a chief ministerial hopeful back in 2009 through the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), which he merged into the Congress.

However, the megastar from Mogalturu village is not very active in politics nowadays and going by the past comments from Kalyan's aide Nadendla Manohar, he has promised to stand by his younger brother after he (Kalyan) spends some more years making movies.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh administered vaccine shots to 13.72 lakh people across the 13 districts of the state. West Godavari district emerged on top by inoculating 1.67 lakh people.