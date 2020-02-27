Actress Tabu made a comeback to Telugu film industry after a long time with recently released Ala Vaiunthapurramloo, which is a blockbuster hit and running successfully in the theatres. This film has showered many offers on the actress and one of them is Virata Parvam, which she couldn't be part of as she has already given her dates for Sai Ali Khan's Jawani Jaaneman.

Now, the actress has been offered another biggie from Telugu film industry and it is none other than the Telugu remake of Andadhun. The news of the remake has been doing rounds and the film is launched a couple of days ago. This film will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

As per the latest reports, Tabu has been approached for Andadhun Telugu remake and to play the same which she reprised in Hindi. But the actress has quoted such a high remuneration that left the producers in shock. After Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Jawani Jaaneman, the actress is charging Rs 1 Cr as remuneration and this is something not to less for a senior actress. So looks like this is what has put the makers in dilemma and irked them towards giving a second thought to their choice.

Maybe this is why, television turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is roped in to step into Tabu's shoes to reprise the same role. Reports are doing rounds that Anasuya is charging Rs 10 lakh as remuneration. Well, an official confirmation is awaited. Andadhun remake will have Nithiin stepping into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes. Details on the other members of the cast are awaited.