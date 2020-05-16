Amid the lockdown, Twitter has been celebrating the magic of the 90s movies and engaging with celebrities on the social media platform. Taking this celebration to the next level, Twitter India is hosting a lockdown party today with Netflix based on the theme of Salman Khan-Aamir Khan's hilarious cult movie Andaz Apna Apna.

Over the years, Bollywood has had its share of films that didn't get good box office returns upon release but are now regarded as 'Cult Classics'. Andaz Apna Apna is one such film that fizzled during its release but saw its popularity grow immensely later on.

Although it featured two of Bollywood's biggest actors ever, it still did not rake in the moolah (except for Mumbai, where it did decent business). Nevertheless, the film is now remembered fondly by the masses and the classes alike for possessing the capacity to get the audience laughing out loud, having a smattering of rib-tickling moments throughout its running time of 160 minutes.

On that note, here are some interesting facts about Andaz Apna Apna:

Did you know it took makers 3 years to complete the movie?

They say that the fruit of patience is the sweetest and we totally agree when it comes to Andaz Apna Apna. It took almost three years to complete Andaz Apna Apna, which impacted the movie and its scenes in many ways.

For hardcore movie buffs with a keen sense of observation, there are plenty of cues to notice the difference in scenes throughout the movie due to this overstretched timeline. How did you ask? For instance the change in Prem's (Salman Khan) hairstyle throughout the film? That's because the film took 3 years to complete its shoot. Check out the difference, here.

From Aaila to Uyi Maa, we fell in love with Amar Prem Jodi

Who can possibly forget the hilarious reactions such as 'Aaila' and 'Uyi maa' from Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan).

These words went on to become a trademark with Aamir and Salman and have been recreated a number of times by many impressionists, comedians and mimicry artists.

Sudden improvisation helped the movie is becoming a hit

Most of the dialogues and iconic scenes from the movies were unscripted and impromptu. True to its name, the artists did have 'apna apna andaaz' while shooting for the film as it did not have a laid-out script.

When Salman and Aamir made 'BT' look hilarious

Back trip or BT might be the term created by millennial kids but this 90s movie was ahead of its time and had scenes where the lead actors actually had a BT moment.

Be it the background music playing during Aamir's ribbon-cutting scene in Tiku Talsania's jail 'Papa Kehte Hai Bada Naam Karega...' which was a reference to his previous hit film Qyamat se Qyamat Tak or the scene where Salman answers to whether he has seen Sholay, to which he says "Haan dus baar", and Aamir sneakingly adds, "Iske baap ne toh likhi hai," (as Salman's father did write Sholay) were too funny to be missed.

Aalia! Friends or Feud? Too much Golmaal!

The movie featured some of the biggest stars of its time, but reportedly they did not gell well with the other co-stars. The lead pairs of the movie are best friends while ironically none of them was even on talking terms with each other during its making.

In a 2014 tweet, Raveena Tandon who plays best friend to Karishma Kapoor acknowledged this and revealed, "Ok so had people mentioning to me about Andaz Apna Apna turning 14, really wonder how that film got made, no one was talking to anyone"

Cameo by the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar

As much as the film is a laughter blast, Its opening or the 'muhurat' shot was attended by none other than our beloved 'master blaster' Sachin Tendulkar.

Uyi Maa! Copied?

Remember how they say inspiration can come from anywhere. Well, in this case, the inspiration for the climax scene came from another classic Bollywood film Victoria No. 203, which was released in 1972 and had Navin Nischol and Ashok Kumar in the titular role.

Salman vs Aamir; Who had more screen presence?

Aamir and Salman both are of the superstar category as each of them is a mass entertainer and crowd puller, yet at the time of shooting both of them demanded more screen presence than the other, but later settled for an equal share.

Special credit for Crime-Master Gogo

In the film, Crime-Master Gogo played by Shakti Kapoor cannot say 'S' and instead replaces it with 'T'. This peculiarity is pointed out in the credits as his name reads as Thakti Kapoor.

Like Father Like Son

Remember how Bhalla's character reminds of yesteryear famous villain Ajit. Well, that's because (Shehzad Khan) happens to be the real-life son of Ajit.

Andaz Apna Apna party is going to be lit as not only fans but many Bollywood celebs also adore this movie. Twitter is no mood to stop the party as next week, 90s Indian rapper Baba Sehgal will be live to make us groove on some of his best songs. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle will also join the '90s nostalgia fun to talk about some of the most memorable moments from the world of cricket.