Archeologists are in a dilemma after they discovered an extremely well preserved two-inch statue at a site called Abel Beth Maacah located near to Israel's border with Lebanon. Initial analysis of the statue reveals that it dates back to the 9th century BC, a period associated with kings including King David mentioned in Bible.

The statue that was excavated was supposedly made during the Iron Age. The preserved face of the statue has a full beard and head dressing, an ancient style which was very popular among Egyptians during that period.

Bible mysteries continue

Excavations are being carried out in Abel Beth Maacah since the 19th century. For archeologists, this area has huge historical significance, as it is located in the middle of three regions which had royalty in the 9th century BC. The three kingdoms surrounding this region are the Phoenician city of Tyre to the west, the Israeli dynasty in the south, and the Aramean kingdom in the east.

"This location is very important because it suggests that the site may have shifted hands between these polities, more likely between Aram-Damascus and Israel," said Naama Yahalom-Mack, an archeologist at the Hebrew University, Dailystar.co.un reports.

As per Naama Yahalom-Mack, the person depicted in the statue represents the generic way Semitic people are described.

"The color of the face is greenish because of this copper tint that we have in the silicate paste. The guy kind of represents the generic way Semitic people are described," added the Hebrew University archeologist.

She also speculated that the person depicted in the statue might be either Ahab or Jehu of Israel or Ithobaal of Tyre. However, she made it clear that these are only guesses, and there are no concrete proofs to affirm the identity of this statue.

The lost city in Bible discovered in Jerusalem

Last month, a group of archeologists in Israel discovered remnants of an ancient city in Jerusalem, which many historians believe to be the settlement of King David. These historians also claim that the events and people mentioned Bible is accurate.

As per Biblical references, King David is the ancestor of Jesus Christ who lived in Jerusalem in 1000 BC.

"We, of course, did not find any artifacts that said 'King David' or 'King Solomon' but we discovered site signs of a social transformation in the region which are consistent with a change from Canaanite culture to a Judean culture. Since it took place at a time we believed the Kingdom of David began to spread into this region, it is clear this building was part of the events in the Bible ascribed to the Kingdom of David," told Avraham Faust, an archeology professor at the Bar-Ilan University to Breaking Israel News.