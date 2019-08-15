In today's time, there has been a rapid growth of bloggers on social media. It has not just become a profession but also made people popular on the digital platforms. One such name is Anchal Goel. She has been in the blogging industry from the past 4 years and has worked with several brands. Before setting her footprints in the blogging world, she got graduated in English Hons which she completed with a Masters degree. She also holds a post graduation degree in Public Relations and her flair of writing took her to the journey of blogging.

Her blog mainly focuses on the content like personal style and her travel diaries to various countries of the world. When it comes to Anchal's style, she pulls off both western and Indian outfits like a true boss lady. One of the most recent talked things was her grand wedding which got viral on all the top wedding portals. Not just this, her outfits were sourced from Kolkata, Jaipur and Delhi from various designers like Saroj Jalan and Pallavi Jaipur.

Talking about her work, she is soon coming up with her own brand which would have things like mugs, fancy jars, make-up stationery and much more sold online and offline. However, the name of her brand is yet to be finalized. Apart from this, she has collaborated with Taiwan Tourism and many other hospitalities. Her Instagram handle named 'My Multifaceted Diary' boasts a great reach of 242K+ followers. If you are fond of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel, you must definitely check out the page of this multifaceted blogger.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.