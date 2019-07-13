The 'Next-Gen star of the year' Ananya Panday has been constantly in news and for all the right reasons. She recently launched her digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive' which intends to tackle social media bullying which celebrities and citizens alike face on a day to day basis and actress Jacqueline Fernandez' recent post highlights the importance of the positive atmosphere for the same!

The 'Best Student' Ananya felt the need of acknowledging and doing her bit to stand against this issue after being subjected to faceless bullying which millions of people face on social media every minute of every day. With the world being connected at close quarters all because of social media, one is at the receiving end of millions of comments, and while some are encouraging, there are more which are deprecating.

Extending the need for positivity, fellow actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her account on Instagram to share her positive insight for consistent growth and a healthier lifestyle. Jacqueline who is known to be an always smiling persona, is a powerhouse of positivity and that's what keeps her going strong in an industry which faces constant competition everyday.

Sharing a post which reads, "You live most of your life inside your head. Make sure it's a nice place to be", Jacqueline wrote, "Affirmations!! I am a winner, I am confident, I am loved, I am strong and powerful, I am enough, things are always working out for me. These are my favorite affirmations to use and I make it a habit to repeat them a 100 times a day! Remember you decide what to think and that's what matters the most! But to have a real 'breakthrough' you HAVE to be CONSISTENT with your POSITIVE thinking! Have a great weekend everyone!!!"

Social media bullying is extremely detrimental to a person's well being. From its repercussions ranging from low self-esteem, anxiety, depression and image issues, it is just as severe as any other health problem. The need to create a safe environment, full of positivity drove the star to launch this initiative. This has earned her a lot of praise from the who's who of the industry, who too have been at the receiving end of the same. Ananya Panday's take on social media bullying is commendable and is receiving appreciation from all across the world!

So Positive is a social media platform which intends to fight social media bullying and provides a voice to those who are going through it, or have been through it. According to Ananya, "It intends to create a community which will be there to stand against bullies and support people who are going through it". With this initiative, she intends to bring psychologists, and plans on visiting various schools and institutions to spread awareness about the same.

So Positive is an original cause taken up by Ananya which is backed with substantial data, research and behavioural statistics. The initiative aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. The initiative's prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and stays very prevalent in society. Also, the steps that can be taken by the recipients of this destructive criticism in order to deal with this.

The platform would create engagement to inform the broader public about the existing actions to emerge out of the issue. Ananya's initiative is centered around extending support and providing guidance to people to collaborate with helpful entities such as government and lawyers, to name a few.

Ever since her Bollywood debut, Ananya has been raking in immense love and appreciation from across quarters. The actress is currently one of the most sought after names for brands where she is already the face of the most iconic brands of all times. More so, she is known for her style and sartorial choices.

From being a filmmaker's favourite to a sensation for the world, Ananya is the star who has emerged as the favourite for all. The actress will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aryan.