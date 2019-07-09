On Social Media Day when Ananya Panday took up a cause to fight against social media bullying, little did she knew that one of the biggest platforms would consider her initiate as a catalyst in the whole process of starting the battle to negate bullying all across.

Proving so, Instagram has introduced a new feature to report the instances of online bullying on their platform.

"So Positive" the DSR initiative by Ananya Panday has definitely created the right noise all across where she has received appreciation from all quarters for her stand. It sure is a great note where when one starts something meaningful and we see the biggest of organizations following it and believing in it, the fight is real and more relevant at the same time.

Earlier today, Instagram's official handle announced features for anti-bullying as they shared, "We know bullying is a challenge many face, particularly young people. We are committed to leading the industry in the fight against online bullying, and we are rethinking the whole experience of Instagram to meet that commitment. We can do more to prevent bullying from happening on Instagram, and we can do more to empower the targets of bullying to stand up for themselves. Today we're announcing one new feature in both areas."

If at all Ananya Panday and her initiative has been the part of the driving force for an organization like Instagram, then this is huge.

This is exactly the thought which the actress had when she was planning to take up and support the cause. In the digital environment and it being a public platform, where everyone sees it happening but no one actually takes a step to stop it, Ananya carried the baton for the cause.

Elated Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and shared, "This is huge!! Such a big step... If at all I and @SoPositiveDSR have been a small catalyst in this, I feel meaningful and vindicated... ❤ #SuperGreatful"

The initiative taken by Ananya Panday aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. The initiative's prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and stays very prevalent in society. Also, the steps that can be taken by the recipients of this destructive criticism in order to deal with this.

The platform would create engagement to inform the broader public about the existing actions to emerge out of the issue. Ananya's initiative is centered around extending support and providing guidance to people to collaborate with helpful entities such as government and lawyers, to name a few.

Ever since her Bollywood debut, Ananya has been raking in immense love and appreciation from across quarters. The actress is currently one of the most sought after names for brands where she is already the face of the most iconic brands of all times. More so, she is known for her style and sartorial choices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya, who debuted in Punit Malhotra's 'Student Of The Year 2', will next be seen in the official remake of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.