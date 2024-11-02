Ananya Panday, in a very short span of time, has proven that she is a fashion icon in the making. From collaborating with the top designers to playing a fashionista on a show, she is doing everything in the most fashionable way possible. Fashion critics and enthusiasts look forward to the sartorial choices that the actress makes and this Diwali she did not disappoint at all, she lived up to all the expectations and fashionably so.

Internet's favourite 'Bae' took to Instagram recently to share her special Diwali look with her fans and followers. She was seen decked up in a sculpted metallic pink saree designed by Amit Aggarwal.

Ananya's saree beautifully balanced traditional and contemporary elements, making her stand out in the crowd. The structured saree looked fabulous on Ananya, the fit and flare of it accentuated her statuesque figure and created a stunning silhouette. The well-done pleats, pallu along with the tie-down feature around the waist added a tinge of drama and the intricate golden motifs enhanced the look of the saree. Amit Aggarwal's metallic pink saree crushed saree looked dream-like on Ananya and she carried it off really well too. The saree had been paired with a matching bralette.

Styled by Ami Patel, Ananya further accessorised her look with a gold and pearl choker that featured 'minakari' work on it. Gold and pink always blend well together, hence, the choice of jewellery was absolutely perfect because it only added to the gorgeousness of the saree and did not take away any attention from it.

In terms of her glam, Ananya's makeup suggested her glam state of mind. Her contoured and highlighted cheeks were right on point and so were her subtly kohl-rimmed eyes. The structured eyebrows went well with her glossy lips, making her face look even more radiant. For her hair, she opted for soft beach curls and chose to keep her tresses open for the night. The small bindi was definitely the cherry on the cake because it defined her face really well and added to the charm of the look.